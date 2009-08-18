Germany negotiating with Hamas, says Egypt

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak has said that Germany has been working with Cairo in talks with Hamas over Israeli prisoner Gilad Shalit - an activity which may fall foul of the European Union's common position of refusing contact with the militant group.

In an interview on American TV broadcast on Monday (17 August) night in advance of a meeting between Mr Mubarak and US president Barack Obama, the Egyptian leader said: "We were just about to secure [Shalit's] release in our custody ...