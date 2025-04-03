Ad
euobserver
The same-sex couple were married in Germany in 2018. But their certificate was not recognised in Poland, where they wanted to live (Photo: zelle duda)

Court's gay marriage legal opinion offers hope to Polish couples

Rule of Law
Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Same-sex marriages scored a win on Thursday (3 April) after a top lawyer at the European Court of Justice issued an opinion in their defence.

"EU law requires a member state to recognise the marriage between persons of the same sex concluded in another member state," said Richard de la Tour, an advocate general at the ECJ.

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Hungary's Orbán: How to proudly defy EU and international law
Polish court to rule on activist’s appeal in landmark abortion-rights case
Tusk's '100 days' promise on abortion - why has nothing happened?
The same-sex couple were married in Germany in 2018. But their certificate was not recognised in Poland, where they wanted to live (Photo: zelle duda)

Tags

Rule of LawHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections