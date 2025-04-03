Court's gay marriage legal opinion offers hope to Polish couples

Same-sex marriages scored a win on Thursday (3 April) after a top lawyer at the European Court of Justice issued an opinion in their defence.
"EU law requires a member state to recognise the marriage between persons of the same sex concluded in another member state," said Richard de la Tour, an advocate general at the ECJ.
...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
