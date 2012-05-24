EU-China trade relations 'distorted,' MEPs say

The European Parliament adopted a non-legislative resolution on the imbalance of trade relations between the EU and China on Wednesday (23 May).

The imbalance, claims the report drafted by Liberal MEP Marielle de Sarnez, is due primarily to barriers placed upon European firms wanting to enter the Chinese market. China's trade surplus with the EU was €168.8 billion in 2010.

“We have to protect EU businesses from problems such as trade barriers, counterfeiting and monetary dumping,...