Belgium's collaboration with Sudan's secret service: my story

Cairo, 2013. A Sudanese journalist asked me to meet with a Sudanese refugee in one of the bars of downtown Cairo. Back then, I lived and worked in Cairo.
The refugee was a young man, with the name Mubarak, an Arabic name meaning "the blessed".
When he told me his story, his life appeared not to be blessed at all. A soldier who deserted, he tried to flee Sudan three times after he refused to execute an order to kill someone.
Twice he was caught, put in prison and tortured. ...
