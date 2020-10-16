Ad
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier stepped in for the press conference after EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen had to leave the meeting to self-isolate after one of her contacts tested positive for Covid-19 (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU tells UK to move if it wants post-Brexit deal

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders on Thursday (15 October) called on London to make the "the necessary moves" in negotiations on the EU-UK future relationships, in order to have a deal ready for January next year.

The EU-27 also called on the EU Commission to draw up contingency measures in case there is no deal.

The heads of government talked Brexit for over two hours at their Brussels summit, and without phones in the room, as the negotiations now enter two critical weeks.

The EU wants to UK t...

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier stepped in for the press conference after EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen had to leave the meeting to self-isolate after one of her contacts tested positive for Covid-19 (Photo: Council of the European Union)

