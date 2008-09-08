EU breaks the ice with Belarus

The European Commission has proposed inviting Belarus foreign minister Sergei Martynov to a high-level EU meeting, breaking a four-year long taboo on contact with the eastern European dictatorship.

"I believe there could be a so-called trojka meeting on the margins of the next foreign ministers session [in Paris on 15 September]," external relations commissioner Benita Ferrero-Waldner said at an informal EU gathering in Avignon, France on Saturday (6 September). "I would personally supp...