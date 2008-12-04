EU verdict on Iran group creates legal quandary

The EU's Court of First Instance has annulled the member states' latest decision to keep Iran opposition group, the PMOI, on their terrorist register, creating a legal quandary.

The court verdict on Thursday (4 December) overturned the EU's July "common position" to label the PMOI as a terrorist organisation and to freeze its financial resources and fund-raising activity across the EU.

Member states in July had said that new information arising from a counter-terrorism probe by th...