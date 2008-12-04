Ad
The EU court has for the first time annulled a currently-valid terrorist register (Photo: wikiepdia)

EU verdict on Iran group creates legal quandary

by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

The EU's Court of First Instance has annulled the member states' latest decision to keep Iran opposition group, the PMOI, on their terrorist register, creating a legal quandary.

The court verdict on Thursday (4 December) overturned the EU's July "common position" to label the PMOI as a terrorist organisation and to freeze its financial resources and fund-raising activity across the EU.

Member states in July had said that new information arising from a counter-terrorism probe by th...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

