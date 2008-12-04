Russia-Ukraine gas crunch could strike again, Putin says

Europe might face gas cuts anew this winter, but would get a "detailed" advance warning this time, if Russia decided to turn off the tap to Ukraine over their price disputes, Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Thursday (4 December) during a televised question-and-answer session.

"We are now assuming that we will meet no problems in gas transit to Europe. If Ukraine, however, fails to comply with transit terms, or taps gas bound for Europe, we will have to cut back on our supplies to ...