Brussels proposes ban on certain emission credits

The European Commission has put forward a proposal to ban the use of certain off-setting credits under the bloc's emissions trading system (ETS).

News that firms in developing countries including China and India were netting large windfall profits by intentionally augmenting their production of hydrofluorocarbon (HFC-23) and nitrous oxide (N2O) gases caused a stir over the summer, prompting the commission's move on Thursday (25 November).

Under the UN's clean development mecha...