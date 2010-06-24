Russian hardman ordered hit in heart of EU, probe alleges

Austrian investigators have said that Russian regional chief Ramzan Kadyrov in 2009 ordered a political murder in Vienna, in the heart of the EU and the seat of international institutions such as the UN and the OSCE.

The Vienna Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism has said that "Kadyrov, Ramzan" was one of the "instigators" of the shooting of Chechen asylum seeker Umar Israilov, according to