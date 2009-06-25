Ad
euobserver
One of China's many coal-fired electricity plants (Photo: Ørjan F. Ellingvag / Nobel Peace Center)

Commission outlines 'clean coal' China plan

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Commission put forward plans on Thursday (25 June) for the financing of a demonstration coal plant in China that aims to have 'near zero' emission levels through the use of carbon capture and geological storage technology (CCS).

Environment commissioner Stavros Dimas said the joint project to have a CCS-using coal plant up and running in China by 2020 could act as a template for future agreements between developed and developing countries.

euobserver

