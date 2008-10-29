Lukashenko may come to EU summit

The upcoming Czech EU presidency is considering inviting autocratic Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko to an extraordinary EU summit in the first half of 2009, if the country introduces pro-democratic reforms.
"It is possible that during the Czech presidency a summit with the eastern partners of the EU will be held - that means with Ukraine, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia. But we are not sure yet if Belarus will participate in it," Czech foreign ministry spokeswoman Zuzana...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
