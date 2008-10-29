Ad
euobserver
A Belarus street protestor - geopolitics is higher up than democracy on the EU agenda for now (Photo: charter97.org)

Lukashenko may come to EU summit

EU & the World
by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

The upcoming Czech EU presidency is considering inviting autocratic Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko to an extraordinary EU summit in the first half of 2009, if the country introduces pro-democratic reforms.

"It is possible that during the Czech presidency a summit with the eastern partners of the EU will be held - that means with Ukraine, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia. But we are not sure yet if Belarus will participate in it," Czech foreign ministry spokeswoman Zuzana...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

A Belarus street protestor - geopolitics is higher up than democracy on the EU agenda for now (Photo: charter97.org)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections