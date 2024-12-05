Ad
Maltese foreign minister Ian Borg (l) with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov in Malta on Thursday (Photo: OSCE)

Lavrov back in the EU: 'Tsunami of lies by war criminal'

by Andrew Rettman, brussels ,

Poland and the US led Western rebukes of Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov at a rare meeting in Malta on Thursday (5 December), after he flew seven hours, without his spokeswoman, to be there. 

"My message to the Russian delegation is the following: We are not taken in by your lies. We know what you're doing. You're trying to rebuild the Russian empi...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

New Russia-Belarus visa pact spooks EU over migrants
Inaugural EU defence commissioner warns of underspend for Ukraine compared with Russia
Report reveals TikTok role in shock far-right Romanian victory
InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

