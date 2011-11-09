Ad
Tehran monument. Tertrais: 'It [the UN report] should be a game changer, but it won't' (Photo: Recovering Sick Soul)

French expert: There will be no military strike on Iran

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Publication of UN evidence on Tuesday (8 November) that Iran is making nuclear weapons and recent Israeli war-talk is designed to stimulate new sanctions but is not a prelude to military strikes, a French expert has said.

Bruno Tertrais, a fellow at the Paris-based Fondation pour la Recherche Strategique and a former advisor to the French ministry of defence, told EUobserver on Wednesday there are three options for military action against Iran.

The first is Israeli air strikes de...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

