Chinese president Hu Jibao could not accept his French counterpart meeting the Tibetan spiritual leader. (Photo: Dutch EU Presidency)

Chinese postpone EU summit over Dalai Lama row

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The Chinese government has postponed a summit with the European Union due to take place next Monday as a result of the Tibetan spiritual leader's scheduled visit to EU capitals and meeting with French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

"The European Union, which set ambitious aims for the eleventh EU-China summit, takes note and regrets this decision by China," an EU council statement released on Wednesday said.

Explaining their decision in a communiqué, the Chinese authorities said: "At...

