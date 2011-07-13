Ad
East Jerusalem: control of the city, a holy place for Arabs and Jews, is at the centre of the conflict (Photo: Hadar)

Palestine: EU bid to avoid UN vote on independence has failed

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Palestinian leaders have declared that an EU-led attempt to revive Arab-Israeli peace talks has failed, leading them to go full-speed ahead for UN recognition instead.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas made the statement in Ramallah on Tuesday (11 July) following a meeting with his Greek counterpart, President Karolos Papoulias.

"We will go to the United Nations and we hope the United States will not use its veto, but that we will go with its agreement ... The fact that there is ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

