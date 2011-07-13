Palestine: EU bid to avoid UN vote on independence has failed

Palestinian leaders have declared that an EU-led attempt to revive Arab-Israeli peace talks has failed, leading them to go full-speed ahead for UN recognition instead.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas made the statement in Ramallah on Tuesday (11 July) following a meeting with his Greek counterpart, President Karolos Papoulias.

"We will go to the United Nations and we hope the United States will not use its veto, but that we will go with its agreement ... The fact that there is ...