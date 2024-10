Russia frets over EU plans to link up Caspian gas fields

Moscow expressed its "disappointment" on Tuesday (13 September) over EU plans to build a Trans-Caspian pipeline connecting large Turkmen gas reserves to Azerbaijan, offering an alternative to the Russian monopoly on gas transports from that region.

The Trans-Caspian pipe would allow gas-rich Turkmenistan to join Azerbaijan in exporting directly to Europe via Nabucco, a planned 1200-km pipeline crossing Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary.

Talks on this EU pet project have stall...