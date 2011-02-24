Bereaved sons and mothers urge Barroso to be brave with Putin

With Russia's Vladimir Putin and the EU's Jose Manuel Barroso to spend one hour in a man-to-man talk in Brussels on Thursday (24 February), close relatives of Anna Politkovskaya, Sergei Magnitsky, Alexander Litvinenko and Mikhail Khodorkovsky told EUobserver what Mr Barroso should be asking.

Ilia Politkovsky, the son of Anna Politkovskaya, a prominent Russian journalist shot in the head outside her home on Mr Putin's birthday in 2006, wants to know why the crime has not been solved.

...