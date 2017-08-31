Round of Brexit talks to end in bad blood

The third round of Brexit talks will end on Thursday (31 August) in Brussels, with little progress in sight and no easing of the tension between the EU and UK sides.

"To be flexible you need two points, our point and their point. We need to know their position and then I can be flexible," EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters on the sidelines of the talks, according to the Bloomberg press agency.

In a message posted on Twitter, he also insisted that his negotiation gui...