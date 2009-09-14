Ad
EU firms have had particular difficulty winning wind energy contracts (Photo: CE)

Failure to win contracts is fault of EU firms, says China

by Andrew Willis, BEIJING,

A spokesman for the Chinese ministry for foreign affairs told EUobserver on Sunday (13 September) that any failure by European firms to win contracts under China's stimulus plan was due to their lack of competitiveness.

Mr Qin Gang denied his government favoured Chinese companies when awarding lucrative contracts under the country's stimulus plan, contrary to opposite claims by a number of European business groups.

"Foreign investors must come to China in a more aggressive and co...

