Ad
euobserver
The EU's new carbon levy is set to be the main obstacle to a December deadline being met for an EU-India trade pact. (Photo: Consilium)

December deadline sparks hope to drive EU-India trade pact forward

EU & the World
by Benjamin Fox,

The December deadline for an EU-India trade pact should "focus minds" as both sides seek new partners to mitigate Washington’s trade wars, the EU Commission said on Monday (10 March). 

Trade talks between the EU and India resumed in 2022 and this week’s round in Brussels is the tenth since then. However,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Von der Leyen and Modi set end of 2025 deadline for EU-India trade pact
EU now courts India, in Trump's new geopolitical battlefield
The EU's new carbon levy is set to be the main obstacle to a December deadline being met for an EU-India trade pact. (Photo: Consilium)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections