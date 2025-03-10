December deadline sparks hope to drive EU-India trade pact forward

The December deadline for an EU-India trade pact should "focus minds" as both sides seek new partners to mitigate Washington’s trade wars, the EU Commission said on Monday (10 March).
Trade talks between the EU and India resumed in 2022 and this week’s round in Brussels is the tenth since then. However,...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
