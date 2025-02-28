Ad
euobserver
'India is a pillar of certainty in an increasingly uncertain world,' said Ursula von der Leyen in New Delhi, adding that the two sides 'should also explore expanding our joint naval exercises, building on our very successful operations in the Gulf of Guinea and the Red Sea' (Photo: European Commission)

Von der Leyen and Modi set end of 2025 deadline for EU-India trade pact

EU & the World
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

EU trade officials have been given an end of 2025 deadline to finalise a trade deal with India, as Brussels seeks new partners to mitigate the headwinds caused by Donald Trump’s trade tariffs. 

“We have tasked our teams to build on this momentum and finalise our Free Trade Agreement before the end of thi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

India mulls new tariffs to combat EU's carbon tax
EU now courts India, in Trump's new geopolitical battlefield
Putin beams with joy as Xi and Modi join anti-Western summit
What does the new EU-Japan defence partnership actually mean?
'India is a pillar of certainty in an increasingly uncertain world,' said Ursula von der Leyen in New Delhi, adding that the two sides 'should also explore expanding our joint naval exercises, building on our very successful operations in the Gulf of Guinea and the Red Sea' (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections