Ashton (r): 'With caution we are moving to try and support his [Abbas] efforts' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Ashton goes against US and Israel on Hamas

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton has indicated the bloc is willing to work with the new Palestinian unity government despite US and Israeli opposition.

Ashton made the announcement in a press briefing in Brussels on Wednesday (25 May) about the EU's reaction to the Arab spring.

"I understand President Abbas' desire to move forward on reconciliation. We have all argued there needs to be a reconciliation and with caution we are moving to try and support his efforts. I sa...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

