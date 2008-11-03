Ad
The Oval Office in the White House: most Europeans would vote for the Democrat candidate (Photo: Wikipedia)

Europe awaits new US president in time of crisis

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Some 130 million American voters will elect on Tuesday (4 November) the new man to take over the White House. Be it Republican John McCain or Democrat Barack Obama, the winner will significantly shape EU-US relations at a time of worsening financial crisis.

The last 18 months have seen one of the most acrimonious and certainly the most expensive presidential campaign in US history, with Barack Obama currently ahead in all opinion polls.

According to the latest CNN national 'Pol...

