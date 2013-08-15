EU diplomat: Egyptian army rejected peace plan

The EU's special envoy to the Middle East, Bernardino Leon, has said the Egyptian army rejected a peace deal with the Muslim Brotherhood a few hours before the killing in Cairo began.

He told Reuters that he and US diplomat William Burns in recent days brokered an agreement between the military and the brothers on how to end their month-long sit-ins in two city squares.

"We had a political plan that was on the table, that had been accepted by the other side [the brotherhood] … Th...