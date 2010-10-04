France, Germany and Sweden at centre of US terror alert

France, Germany and Sweden are at the centre of official warnings by the US and the UK on the risk of a terrorist attack by Islamist groups in the run-up to Christmas.

The US State Department on Saturday (3 October) published a blanket Travel Alert for US citizens in Europe valid until 31 January based on "current information" about "al-Qaeda and affiliated organisations" and mentioning "subway and rail systems, as well as aviation and maritime services."

Speaking at a conferen...