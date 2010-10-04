Ad
euobserver
Patrick Kennedy: 'We've had intensive discussions in the past few weeks about the nature of the ongoing threat with these key allies through various channels, including at the head of state, head of government level' (Photo: Wikipedia)

France, Germany and Sweden at centre of US terror alert

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France, Germany and Sweden are at the centre of official warnings by the US and the UK on the risk of a terrorist attack by Islamist groups in the run-up to Christmas.

The US State Department on Saturday (3 October) published a blanket Travel Alert for US citizens in Europe valid until 31 January based on "current information" about "al-Qaeda and affiliated organisations" and mentioning "subway and rail systems, as well as aviation and maritime services."

Speaking at a conferen...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Patrick Kennedy: 'We've had intensive discussions in the past few weeks about the nature of the ongoing threat with these key allies through various channels, including at the head of state, head of government level' (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections