France casts fresh doubt on Barroso reappointment

The entourage of French Prime Minister Francois Fillon has cast doubt on Jose Manuel Barroso's bid to stay on as European Commission president by suggesting that Mr Fillon could do the job instead.

An anonymous "minister" in Mr Fillon's cabinet told French daily Le Monde on Monday (7 September) that the prime minister is ready to step in if Mr Barroso is not re-elected by MEPs.

"Franocis Fillon is playing with the hypothesis of Barroso's failure," the minister said. "It's not a ...