Mr Fillon (r) - The Le Monde story appeared as Mr Barroso's begins his campaign to win support from MEPs (Photo: www.gouvernement.fr)

France casts fresh doubt on Barroso reappointment

by Andrew Rettman,

The entourage of French Prime Minister Francois Fillon has cast doubt on Jose Manuel Barroso's bid to stay on as European Commission president by suggesting that Mr Fillon could do the job instead.

An anonymous "minister" in Mr Fillon's cabinet told French daily Le Monde on Monday (7 September) that the prime minister is ready to step in if Mr Barroso is not re-elected by MEPs.

"Franocis Fillon is playing with the hypothesis of Barroso's failure," the minister said. "It's not a ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

