Ad
euobserver
Peter Mandelson welcomed progress made in trade negotiations with ACP countries, but warned that a deal must be reached by the end of the year (Photo: European Commission)

Commission delays trade defence policy overhaul

EU & the World
by Jochen Luypaert,

The European Commission has delayed plans to radically overhaul its anti-dumping, anti-subsidy and safeguard procedures to early 2008.

Known as trade defence instruments (TDI), the measures are designed to tackle trade practices deemed unfair and disruptive, such as the flooding of markets with goods sold below production price (dumping), and the import of goods made by companies enjoying state aid.

The issue has become a hot topic with the economic growth of China and the rise i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Peter Mandelson welcomed progress made in trade negotiations with ACP countries, but warned that a deal must be reached by the end of the year (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections