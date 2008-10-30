Ad
East Congo - "I hope that the French presidency will make a proposal in the coming days," said French FM Bernard Kouchner (Photo: United Nations/Marie Frechon)

EU resists calls to send troops to east Congo

by Lucia Kubosova,

French foreign minister Bernard Kouchner has suggested the EU should do more to help UN peacekeepers in Congo, but there is not enough political will among member states to send an EU battlegroup to the conflict-struck African region.

"It's very difficult to say what we can do outside of diplomatic efforts, efforts at persuasion, and efforts so that peace can be achieved by leaning on the two countries, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda," Mr Kouchner said on Wednesday (29 Octo...

