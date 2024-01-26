Ad
The International Court of Justice ruling is a major victory for South Africa that sets a legal precedent for future conflicts (Photo: R Boed)

ICJ orders Israel to halt killing of Palestinians in landmark ruling

by Gilbert Onyango, Brussels,

The International Court of Justice on Friday (26 January) ordered Israel to take immediate steps to limit Palestinian deaths in its assault on Gaza, in a major victory for South Africa that sets a legal precedent for future conflicts.

The court in The Hague did not order a ceasefire, nor did it rule on whether Israel has been guilty of genocide. But its ruling effectively orders Israel to radically change the manner in which it is carrying out military action in Gaza.

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

