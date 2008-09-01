Ad
Georgia has high hopes for the EU emergency summit (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Russian threats loom over historic EU summit

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

EU leaders are holding an emergency summit on EU-Russia relations on Monday (1 September) - the first such meeting since the 9/11 attacks in the US. But the union is split on how to handle Moscow, with the Kremlin threatening to retaliate against Europe if it adopts punitive sanctions.

The French EU presidency called the summit after Russia launched a military incursion into Georgia in response to its attack on the rebel-held town of Tskhinvali in South Ossetia. Russia subsequently reco...

