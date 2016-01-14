Macedonia: the EU's democratic dilemma

Johannes Hahn, the EU neighbourhood commissioner, will, on Friday (15 January), visit Skopje, facing a dilemma which could determine Europe’s legacy in Macedonia.



Wiretapped conversations, leaked last year by the Macedonian opposition, laid bare the abuses of prime minister Nikola Gruevski’s regime, which has held power for 10 years.



They testified to: corruption; conflict of interest; blackmail; illicit profiteering; and political interference in the judiciary.



A panel of indepen...