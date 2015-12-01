Ad
The Cypriot president (r) next to Russian leader Vladimir Putin (c) at the WWII parade (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Cyprus enforces Russian mafia law

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Cyprus is helping Russian officials to hush up a mafia scam and to hunt down the people who exposed it.

Its justice ministry, last week, invited Russian sleuths to conduct a joint raid with Cypriot police on the offices, in Nicosia, of lawyers acting on behalf of Bill Browder.

Browder is the former employer of Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian auditor who, in 2007, uncovered a huge tax scam by Russian officials acting in league with an organised crime syndicate, the Kluyev Group.

