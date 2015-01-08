US gag order on EU police agency stirs controversy

The European Commission on Thursday (8 January) defended a US gag order imposed on the EU’s police agency Europol.
It means EU lawmakers and most officials are not allowed to scrutinise a document - on implementation of the EU-US Terrorist Finance Tracking Program (TFTP) - written by Europol’s own internal data protection committee, the joint-supervisory body (JSB).
A commission official said the Americans have a right to refuse access because some of the classified data in the re...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
