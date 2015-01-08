Rouble crisis feeds EU hope of Russia pull-back

Latvia, among the most hawkish states when it comes to dealing with Moscow, has said it would support a roll-back of sanctions if Russia withdraws from eastern Ukraine.

With the Russian economy near collapse due to low oil prices and the biting effect of the EU-US sanctions, Moscow is now signalling willingness to seek a solution with the EU, Latvian foreign minister Edgar Rinkecis said Wednesday (7 January) in Riga.

"Due to the economic situation, there is a kind of opening we c...