Barroso: EU ready to help Ireland

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has said the EU is ready to come to Ireland's rescue if necessary, amid ongoing market turmoil surrounding eurozone peripheral states.

The head of the EU executive body made the comments to reporters in Seoul on Thursday (11 November), where G20 leaders are meeting to discuss global trade imbalances and currency values, two areas where China is deemed to be out of line by many.

"What is important to know is that we have all the n...