Nobel laureate Ales Bialiatski will be over 70 when his latest prison sentence ends (Photo: Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya)

Interview

Jailed in Belarus, Nobel laureate’s only hope might be Trump (or the BBC)

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,
There are two people who could instantly help a 62-year-old Nobel winner languishing in a Belarusian gulag, his supporters believe, amid hope of a prisoner-exchange deal.

Ales Bialiatski is a human rights defender who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022 and who is serving a new 10-year sentence on smuggling charges at Penal Colony No. 9 in Gorki in north-east Be...

