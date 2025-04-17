Jailed in Belarus, Nobel laureate’s only hope might be Trump (or the BBC)

There are two people who could instantly help a 62-year-old Nobel winner languishing in a Belarusian gulag, his supporters believe, amid hope of a prisoner-exchange deal.
Ales Bialiatski is a human rights defender who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022 and who is serving a new 10-year sentence on smuggling charges at Penal Colony No. 9 in Gorki in north-east Be...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.