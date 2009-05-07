EU leaders soothe Russia over new eastern club

EU leaders anointing a new club of ex-Soviet states in Prague on Thursday (7 May) assured Russia that the scheme will not damage its interests.

"This project is not against anybody, whoever thinks it is against somebody is wrong," EU foreign relations chief Javier Solana said at the closing press conference of the Eastern Partnership summit. "We have explained this to the Russian leadership at many levels."

The current political climate in Europe is not comparable to the Cold War ...