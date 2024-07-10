Ad
euobserver
János Bóka, Hungary's minister for European Affairs, visiting the European Commission in February (Photo: European Commission)

Hungary defends Ukraine 'anti-war action plan' and civil society funding probes

EU & the World
Rule of Law
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Hungary's European minister Janos Boka has defended his country's new 'anti-war' Ukraine action plan and a wider probe by his Budapest government-backed agency into global anti-corruption organisation Transparency International (TI).

Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (10 July), Boka said the government's political intention behind what the pro-Mos...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Hungary's pseudo-EU diplomacy renews talk of sanctions
Corruption in Hungary is 'a feature, not a bug', warns Transparency International
János Bóka, Hungary's minister for European Affairs, visiting the European Commission in February (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections