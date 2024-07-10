Hungary defends Ukraine 'anti-war action plan' and civil society funding probes

Hungary's European minister Janos Boka has defended his country's new 'anti-war' Ukraine action plan and a wider probe by his Budapest government-backed agency into global anti-corruption organisation Transparency International (TI).
Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (10 July), Boka said the government's political intention behind what the pro-Mos...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
