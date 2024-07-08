Ad
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán (c) at an EU summit in Brussels on 27 June (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Hungary's pseudo-EU diplomacy renews talks of sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Viktor Orbán’s pseudo-EU global diplomacy has ignited talk of taking away his presidency and cancelling a Budapest summit, but also distracted attention from a fresh wave of repression inside Hungary.

EU ambassadors will discuss the Hungarian prime minister's Moscow and Beijing trips at a meeting of the 'Coreper II' group in the EU Council in Brussels on Wedn...

