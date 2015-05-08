What does Putin’s 9 May parade mean?

At 10am Moscow time on Saturday (9 May), Russian president Vladimir Putin, other leaders, and a happy crowd will watch thousands of soldiers and hundreds of tanks roll through Red Square.

It’s the largest parade ever and it’ll be the centrepiece of events to mark 70 years after the Red Army defeated Hitler.

Celebrations will start in Novosibirsk at 7am Moscow time and will take place in all big cities, as well as in Sevastopol, Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine last year....