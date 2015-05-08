Gazprom and Turkey agree pipeline date

Russia and Turkey went a step further on Thursday (7 May) towards building the Turkish Stream gas pipeline. Gazprom and Ankara agreed to start delivering gas to the Turkish market at the end of next year.
At the same time, Russian president Vladimir Putin offered Greece to fund the construction of a pipeline that would extend Turkish Stream to the heart of Europe.
"An agreement has been reached on operational commissioning and the start of gas deliveries via Turkish Stream in D...
