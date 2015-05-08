EU communications: how not to do it

Lights! Camera! Commissioners! Action!
You can see what the European Commission communications folk, or their hirelings, were thinking.
“OK guys, we’ve got a big policy announcement coming up on a big topic (the Digital Single Market). We need to make a video to launch it and a big cheese to star in it.”
“[Digital Economy Commissioner] Oettinger?”
“Can’t. [Digital Single Market Commissioner] Ansip would be jealous.”
“Ansip?”
“Nope. Oettinger would be jealo...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here