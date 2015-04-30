Eurozone edges out of deflation

The eurozone edged out of a four-month period of deflation in April, according to the EU’s statistical agency.

An estimate by Eurostat released on Thursday (30 April) found that consumer prices were flat in April 2015, up from -0.1% in March. Prices had fallen for four consecutive months since December.

Although energy prices continue to be the main drag on prices, following a further 5.8 percent in April, on the back of the continued low oil price, services and food were both up ...