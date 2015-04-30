Eurozone edges out of deflation

The eurozone edged out of a four-month period of deflation in April, according to the EU’s statistical agency.
An estimate by Eurostat released on Thursday (30 April) found that consumer prices were flat in April 2015, up from -0.1% in March. Prices had fallen for four consecutive months since December.
Although energy prices continue to be the main drag on prices, following a further 5.8 percent in April, on the back of the continued low oil price, services and food were both up ...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
