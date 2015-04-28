Ad
euobserver
In several EU countries, plastic bags are handed out in shops free of charge. (Photo: Polycart)

EU to curb use of thin plastic bags

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Strasbourg,

The European Parliament has voted to limit the use of thin plastic bags, the most commonly used ones in the EU.

EU citizens are estimated to use almost 100 billion plastic bags per year, or roughly 200 per head per year.

The vast majority of those are lightweight bags, thinner than 0.05 mm. They are often used only once as they are prone to ripping and about 8 billion bags is estimated to end up as litter in the environment.

Under the new rules adopted on Tuesday, EU count...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Timmermans: 'The toughest job I've ever had'
Scrapping of environmental plans 'alarming'
In several EU countries, plastic bags are handed out in shops free of charge. (Photo: Polycart)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections