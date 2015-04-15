Toughen rules on lobbying or risk corruption, watchdog warns EU

The EU needs to beef up its regulation of the lobbying industry to curb the risk of corruption, a leading transparency watchdog has warned.
In a report published Wednesday (15 April), Transparency International (TI) urged the EU institutions to establish mandatory registers of lobbyists, recording detailed information on which clients lobbyists represent and who they target.
They also called for a “legislative footprint” to track how lobbying influences laws and to record contact ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.