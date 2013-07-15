Belarus: Or, how to divide and rule

One beautiful June evening, I was sitting in the restaurant U Szwejka in Warsaw.

The beer terrace was buzzing with its regular evening noise. My two Belarusian companions, Andrei Sannikov and Natalya Radina, took their seats opposite me.

The fact that Sannikov, a former presidential candidate, was in Warsaw came as a surprise.

He had been released from prison several months before. He was in Tallinn at the end of May to attend the Lennart Meri Conference, where he said tha...