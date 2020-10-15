Memo to Michel: How to make most of EU-Africa at the summit

Dear President Michel,

On the agenda of today's European Council there is the item EU-Africa relations. It is a bit of an 'orphan' item.

It was planned months ago, because member states were supposed to discuss and agree on their approach for the EU-AU summit, scheduled for the end of October.

Although that summit has now been postponed, EU-Africa is still on the agenda, mainly to show – to Africans and to Europeans – that member states take the relationship seriously. ...