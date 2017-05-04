Ad
The EU wants May to come back reinforced after the elections (Photo: Consilium)

EU 'too busy' to interfere in UK elections

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU does not have time to interfere in the UK elections, said the European Commission after UK prime minister Theresa May accused EU officials of trying to "affect" the 8 June vote.

"We are not naive, we know that there is an election taking place in the UK, people get excited whenever we have elections," the European Commission's chief spokesperson, Margaritis Schinas, said on Thursday (4 May).

But he denied the claims of vote-meddling.

"We here in Brussels, we are r...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

EU & the World

