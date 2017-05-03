Ad
Putin's military intelligence service, the GRU, tried to hack Macron's campaign, a recent study indicated (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Russia-linked fake news 'lost influence' in France

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Mainstream media have gained ground over bogus news, much of it emanating from Russia, in the run-up to the French vote on Sunday (7 May), a new study said.

One in five links shared by social media users was bogus content between 4 April and 21 April compared to one in four in previous months,

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

