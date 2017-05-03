Russia-linked fake news 'lost influence' in France

Mainstream media have gained ground over bogus news, much of it emanating from Russia, in the run-up to the French vote on Sunday (7 May), a new study said.
One in five links shared by social media users was bogus content between 4 April and 21 April compared to one in four in previous months,
